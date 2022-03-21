LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Learning how to weld could put you on a new career path.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited Knight School of Welding before their open house and job fair.
The family owned welding school has been around since 2008.
Knight School of Welding offers a variety of welding certification classes and completes small welding jobs in the Louisville area.
Welding training begins monthly.
Knight School of Welding is holding their first ever job fair for current welding students, graduates and other welders seeking employment.
Several employers will be on hand and ready to hire.
Plus, the open house at the same time will allow potential students to look around and ask questions.
Knight School of Welding
Open House & Job Fair
Tuesday, March 22nd
10am-Noon
Get certified and make it a career for life.
They are a member of the American Welding Society.
Click here to get connected to Knight School of Welding.
