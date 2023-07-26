PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) -- 135 (One-thirty-five) IN Bloom can help you add a little color to your home.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the U-Pick Flower Farm in Palmyra, Indiana.
The family owned and operated U-Pick Flower Farm and Produce Market is located just off Highway 135, north of the public library.
The unique “Pick-your-own” bouquet experience is for everyone to enjoy whether you are by yourself, with your whole family, or maybe on a special date.
The little farm sits on just over 2 acres where you can forage among a colorful variety of seasonal blooms such as Pro Cut Sunflowers, Zinnias, Amaranths, Celosias, Gomphrenas and more.
They also grow a select variety of organic produce from seed that will be available in the market area.
Right now 135 IN Bloom is operating under the honor system.
The farm gate opens daily 9 a.m. to Sunset.
Head inside the barn and help yourself.
They supply everything needed to cut and build your own flower arrangement, even a 1 quart mason jar to vase your flowers.
The plan is to be open annually from July to mid/late October.
135 IN Bloom is always looking to collaborate with local art studios, yoga instructors and educational institutions.
Plus, photographers will love the photo opportunities for family portraits and senior pictures.
Click here to get connected to 135 IN Bloom.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.