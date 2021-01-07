LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maybe you need some extra motivation to achieve your fitness goals.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns how One Body Solutions keeps people moving.
One Body Solutions is a veteran owned, family operated, personal training studio at Distillery Commons.
A coach monitors you workouts and what you eat every day on the One Body Solutions mobile app.
You document your journey by updating body weight, body fat percentage, body composition photos, and body circumference measurements.
You are not only WHAT to do, but WHY you do it.
Expect barbell squats, barbell deadlifts, Dumbbell work, SLED pushes, Battle Ropes and other High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) related movements.
One Body Solutions believes a life worth living starts with the body.
You're only going to get this life once; make it count.
