LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest can keep the whole family busy during Spring Break this year with an Adventure Week, April 1-5.
Meet the new Forest Giants in a Giant Forest during Bernheim's Giant Spring Break Adventure Week.
Plus "on-your-own" hiking, fishing, picnicking, wildlife exploration and free play.
Hands-on Discovery Stations, featuring a variety of plant, animal, and nature activities will be set up daily during Spring Break between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Visitor Center.
Bernheim staff and Volunteer Naturalists will lead a guided nature hike through Bernheim's spring landscape each afternoon between 2 - 3 p.m. starting at the Visitor Center.
Enjoy a mid-week concert at the Visitor Center featuring Youth and Family Program Manager Mr. Dan, Wednesday, April 3, from 1 - 1:45 p.m.
Sing, dance, and rock out to songs that celebrate the plants and animals of Bernheim.
Spring Break Adventure Week is a no-cost event, though a $5 per car donation is suggested.
Registration is not required for individuals or families, but groups of six or more are advised to RSVP at least one day in advance.
Click here to get connected to Bernheim Forest programs and events.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.