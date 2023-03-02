CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Driver education especially for new drivers happens all year round.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Always First Driving Academy for a refresher course.
Since 1974, Always First Driving Academy has trained tens of thousands of new and experienced drivers.
Instructors have to continually evolve with introduction of new technologies and new challenges on the road like texting and driving.
The curriculum is based on the requirements governed by Indiana laws and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Some teens have fears related to getting their driver's license.
Always First Driving Academy created to a new program to help drivers become more confident.
"Beyond Driver Education" uses a driving simulator and instructor interaction to ease the minds of fearful drivers.
They go beyond driving to talk about several topics including:
How to tackle driving anxiety
Indoctrinating parents on teen driving
How to buy a car and insurance
How to maintain a car
How to put gas in a car
How to change a tire
What to do when pulled over by the police
What to do if in an accident
How to handle road rage drivers
Effects of impaired or distracted driving
Who can drive/who can ride
Click here to get connected to Always First Driving Academy.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.