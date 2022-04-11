LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The new Trager Family JCC is a place to bring the community closer together.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a tour the new multi-million dollar facility.
The official opening to the public is Monday, April 18th.
The Trager Family Jewish Community Center is proud of its new $43 million facility in Louisville.
You can find the new 107,000 sq. ft. building at the back of the current campus on Dutchmans Lane.
Sara Klein Wagner, President and CEO of the Trager Family JCC and Jewish Federation of Louisville, wants everyone to feel welcome and invited.
The project has been under construction for approximately 18 months.
It includes a year round, indoor aquatics facility.
The modern 37,000 sq. ft. fitness space offers 75+ weekly group fitness classes, 50+ cardio machines and a new performance room.
It houses an early learning center for preschool children and a multipurpose auditorium space, that will serve as the new home of Kentucky’s longest running theatre company, CenterStage.
Designers of the new space wanted guests to see and feel the embodiment of the Jewish community’s values.
They layout is intended to affect the heart, the mind and the soul.
The openness of the main lobby represents the heart.
The heart opens into the body encompassing the fitness and aquatics areas.
Open spaces and glass throughout the building allow people to connect.
The third part of the building is the mind where children will spend time as part of the Early Learning Center to learn and play.
The custom-designed wall coverings and design in this space reflect biblical fruits as they come together to form a tangram, a dissection puzzle consisting of seven flat polygons.
Click here to get connected to the Trager Family JCC.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.