LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Peach season is upon us.

Kroger chef Paul Dowell created this bread pudding recipe to utilize all those fresh peaches.

Flamm Orchard Peach Bread Pudding

Makes 10-12 servings.

1 quartKroger ½ & ½ 
4 largeEggs 
1 tsp.  Vanilla Extract
½ cupSugar 
1-16 oz. loaf  Kroger Bakery Italian Bread (torn in large pieces) 
¼ tsp.  Kroger Apple Pie Spice 
Flamm Orchard Peaches (pitted & sliced) 
1-9.5 oz. pkg. Private Selection Praline Pecans 
1-8.8 oz. pkg.  Murray's Mascarpone Cheese 

**Optional** Also great with a ¼ cup Stonerhammer Bourbon tossed with the peaches.

  • Preheat oven to 350°.  Lightly grease 9"X13" baking dish.
  • In a large bowl, combine ½ & ½, eggs, vanilla & sugar.  Mix until well blended.
  • Add in the torn bread & sprinkle with spice.  Toss gently.  
  • Follow with peaches & toss.  Fold in pecans & pour in to prepared baked dish.
  • Drop spoonsful of the mascarpone over the top & poke in with a spoon.
  • Bake until piping hot & lightly browned (about 80 minutes).
  • Enjoy the very best of Flamm Farm Peaches while they last.  We only have a couple weeks to enjoy them!  Serve hot out of the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.