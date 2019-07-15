LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Peach season is upon us.
Kroger chef Paul Dowell created this bread pudding recipe to utilize all those fresh peaches.
Flamm Orchard Peach Bread Pudding
Makes 10-12 servings.
|1 quart
|Kroger ½ & ½
|4 large
|Eggs
|1 tsp.
|Vanilla Extract
|½ cup
|Sugar
|1-16 oz. loaf
|Kroger Bakery Italian Bread (torn in large pieces)
|¼ tsp.
|Kroger Apple Pie Spice
|6
|Flamm Orchard Peaches (pitted & sliced)
|1-9.5 oz. pkg.
|Private Selection Praline Pecans
|1-8.8 oz. pkg.
|Murray's Mascarpone Cheese
**Optional** Also great with a ¼ cup Stonerhammer Bourbon tossed with the peaches.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease 9"X13" baking dish.
- In a large bowl, combine ½ & ½, eggs, vanilla & sugar. Mix until well blended.
- Add in the torn bread & sprinkle with spice. Toss gently.
- Follow with peaches & toss. Fold in pecans & pour in to prepared baked dish.
- Drop spoonsful of the mascarpone over the top & poke in with a spoon.
- Bake until piping hot & lightly browned (about 80 minutes).
- Enjoy the very best of Flamm Farm Peaches while they last. We only have a couple weeks to enjoy them! Serve hot out of the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
