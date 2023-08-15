LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville's Catholic schools head back to class this week. Superintendent Mary Beth Bowling joined WDRB Mornings on Tuesday for a preview of what students can expect.
Bowling said it will be business as usual when it comes to school safety, "but we're ramping it up. Obviously, all of our schools have safety plans. We're in partnership with the Kentucky Center for School Safety. We're following all best practices."
Several districts in the area have been short-staffed, and Bowling said that's the case as well for Catholic schools.
"We're struggling right now with counselors," Bowling said. "We've had a number of openings occur kind of at the last minute, which is, for me, concerning. The mental health of our students is primary to us and a priority, so just filling those positions right now are at the top of my list and the top of the district's list."
Bowling said the district, which encompasses seven counties, is in good shape on the transportation front.
"We contract with Miller and Jefferson, and yes, our routes are covered," she said.
Enrollment has been on the rise since the pandemic, Bowling said, with some families traveling for miles to be in a particular school.
"In some schools, I would say we're at capacity, and at others, there would be openings," Bowling said.
About 18,000 students attend schools in the archdiocese.
