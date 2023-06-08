CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Arts on the Green can keep you entertained all weekend long.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser met some of the artists before the annual event.
The Arts Association of Oldham County celebrates 23 years of the Arts on the Green, a juried, Fine Arts and Crafts Festival.
On the second weekend in June each year, Crestwood, Kentucky welcomes thousands of visitors to this two-day FREE festival held at The Maples Park.
More local, national and regional artists will showcase original handcrafted paintings and drawings, mixed media, photography, ceramics, sculpture, glass, jewelry, candles, soaps, foods, metal, wood, and fiber.
The heart of the festival is the chance to be one-on-one with the artists and discuss their art.
Enjoy artist demonstrations, food trucks and food vendors.
This will be the first time Arts on the Green has partnered with the Louisville Food Truck Association to have 15 food trucks on site daily.
Listen to various musicians and music styles throughout the festival.
Arts on the Green
The Maples Park
Crestwood, Kentucky
Saturday, June 10 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 11 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is FREE and on-site parking is available.
The event will take place rain or shine.
The Maples Park will be open from dawn to dusk.
It features a large playground area, covered picnic area, paved pathways, walking trails, and more.
The park boasts 22 acres of beautiful history and green space.
The park allows pets on leashes.
Click here to get connected to Arts on the Green.
