LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Back to School means back to creative breakfasts and lunches.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with Kroger’s Chef Paul Dowell .

He came up with some creative breakfast and lunch recipes.

Blueberry Streusel Muffins

2 cup Simple Truth All Purpose Flour 
1 cup Sugar
2 tsp. Baking Powder 
1 ½ cup Fresh Blueberries
½ stick Unsalted Butter 
1 tsp. Madagascar Vanilla Extract 
2 largeEggs
1 cup Buttermilk
½ tsp. Salt
Streusel  
1 stick Unsalted Butter 
½ cup All Purpose Flour 
½ cup Sugar 
  • Preheat oven to 350° and fill a 12-count muffin pan with baking cups.
  • In a large bowl mix together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
  • In a small bowl mash ½ cup of the fresh blueberries.  Add the remaining whole blueberries, melted butter, vanilla, eggs and buttermilk.  Stir until blended well.
  • Pour wet mixture into dry, stir until just blended.
  • Divide batter in muffin pan filling to the top.
  • Add cubed butter, flour and brown sugar to a Ziplok bag.  knead bag until ingredients are mixed well and crumbles.
  • Sprinkle streusel over batter and bake 15-20 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean.
  • Great hot out of the oven and perfect for breakfast on the go.

Bacon Wrapped Breakfast Cups

6 slices Precooked Bacon 
1 ½ cups Hash Browns (thawed) 
1 tsp. Garlic & Herb Seasoning 
½ tsp. Salt
¼ tsp. Pepper
6 largeEggs
½ cup Shredded Murray’s Jarlsberg 
3 Tbl. Murray’s Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 
  • Preheat oven to 400° and spray muffin pan with pan release.
  • Using a muffin pan, wrap slices of bacon forming a cup in the pan.
  • Divide out a ¼ cup of the hash browns in the bottom of the cups, sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic & herb seasoning.  Crack an egg (scramble if desired) on top of the hash browns.
  • Divide the cheeses over top and bake 10 minutes. 
  • Serve hot out of the oven for a quick hearty breakfast to start your day.  You can customize by adding your favorite chees or vegetable.

Pizza Pockets

2 sheets Puff Pastry (thawed) 
24 Pepperoni Slices (folded) 
6 Tbl.   Classico Pizza Sauce
½ cup Veg
¾ cup   Kroger Shredded Mozzarella 
1 Tbl. Murray’s Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 
SprinkleItalian Seasoning 
1 largeEgg
  • Preheat oven to 400° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Cut the puff pastry into six rectangles (follow the folds of the pastry).
  • On each rectangle, spread a tablespoon of tomato sauce down the middle of half the sheet, avoiding the edges of the pastry. Top with folded pepperoni slices, mozzarella, parm and sprinkle with Italian seasoning.
  • Place a rectangle of pastry on top and seal the edges with a fork. Repeat with remaining pastry rectangles.
  • Brush the pockets with egg wash.
  • Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the pastry is flaky and golden.
  • Enjoy hot out of the oven, eat as is or dip into tomato sauce.

 

Taco Meatball Sliders

1 lb. Angus 85/15 Ground Beef 
1-9 oz. Pork Chorizo Sausage 
2-1 oz bags Nacho Cheese Doritos (crushed) 
1 tsp Taco Seasoning 
1 largeEgg
8 cubes Cheddar or Pepper Jack Cheese 
to taste Taco Sauce 
12Hawaiian Savory Slider Buns 
  • Preheat oven to 375° and foil line a baking sheet.
  • In a large bowl combine beef, sausage, tortilla chips, taco seasoning and egg.  Gentle mix until well combined.
  • Make 14-2 oz. meatballs and flatten into a patty.  Place a cube of cheese in the center and close patty around the cheese to seal it on the inside.  Reshape the meatball.
  • Line meatballs on prepared baking sheet and bake 8 minutes, turn meatballs and bake another 8 minutes (should be browned and read 165° on a bi read meat thermometer).
  • Remove from oven drizzle with taco sauce and serve on slider buns.
  • This is a perfect lunchtime twist to the taco.

 

