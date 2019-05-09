LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Babie Bac'z Good Grill.
The South End BBQ joint is family owned and located off Terry Road. Babie Bac'z has been passionate about creating savory homemade Bluegrass BBQ signature side dishes for over 20 years. Beef and pork ribs, smoked nachos, our signature Bac'z Attack sandwich, Shut Ya Mouth chips. Everything is homemade daily.
Owner Dewayne Payne and his father Michael Russell stopped by WDRB to show off their Bac'z Attack sandwich, which is stuffed with pulled pork, smoked ham, applewood bacon and smothered with two specialty sauces.
$30 gift certificates go on-sale at 9:00 Thursday morning for just $15.
Click here for your chance to buy one, but hurry because they are sure to go fast.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.