LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Black Jockey's Lounge.
Not only can you enjoy a great meal and live music, but you can also learn about some Derby history at the Black Jockey's Lounge.
The Black Jockey's Lounge honors the African American jockeys who helped make what the Kentucky Derby is today.
Starting on Thursday, May 4 at 9 a.m., you can get a $50 gift certificate for only $25. Make sure to have an account made on the website, because this deal will sell out fast.
Black Jockey's Lounge
630 South 4th Street
Louisville, KY 40202
