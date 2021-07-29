LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Cluckers.
Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day at the one of the restaurant's four area locations.
The sports bar offers daily lunch and drink specials.
A limited number $30 gift certificates go on sale Thursday July 29th, at 9:00 a.m. for just $15. Click here to buy one.
|Corydon
|Jeffersonville
|1939 Old Highway
|100 W Riverside Dr
|Corydon IN 47112
|Jeffersonville IN 47130
|New Albany
|Shepherdsville
|4308 Charlestown Rd
|544 Conestoga Pkwy
|New Albany IN 47150
|Shepherdsville KY 40165
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.