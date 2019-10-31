LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Diamond Street Grub and Hops offers chef-driven street food and 40 beers on tap..
Diamond Street Grub and Hops serves food like Philly Cheese Steaks, Chicago Wrigley Hot Dogs, chicken on a stick, and ramen.
Owners Jared Matthews shared the restaurant's bean Drunken Noodles and chicken bulgogi .
$50 gift certificates for Diamond Street Grub and Hops go on sale Thursday, October 31, 2019 for just $25. CLICK HERE for the Be Our Guest gift certificates.
