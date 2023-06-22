LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Highland Morning.
The popular breakfast spot has two locations in Louisville in the Highlands and Saint Matthews. The restaurant is perfect for your next family gathering or a brunch date.
Highland Morning is known for traditional breakfast favorites including its award-winning biscuits and gravy which has won the Gravy Cup several years in a row. However, customers go crazy over the Highland Not Brown, the restaurant's take on the classic Louisville Hot Brown. Instead of mornay sauce, the hot brown is smothered in Highland Morning's award-winning gravy. The Wake Me Up Omelette will have you waking up on the spicy side of the bed with chorizo, jalapenos, queso, and fresh homemade Pico de Gallo.
If you are looking for something on the sweeter side, try Highland Morning's French Quarter French Toast.
The restaurant also offers an excellent lunch menu. A favorite among customers is the classic Highland Morning Salad.
Buckets of Mimosas with a full carafe of fresh-squeezed orange juice and a bottle of champagne are available for $25.
You can get a $30 gift certificate for $15 starting Thursday, June 22 at 9:00 a.m. Click here to get yours.
Store locations: 1416 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204 & 111 Saint Matthews Ave, Louisville, KY 40207
