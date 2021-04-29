LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Derby week with Hometown Pizza.
Hometown Pizza has 18 locations, and each offers a variety of pizza creations is open for dine-in, carry-out, curb side. and delivery. The different pizzas are created with the help and ideas from employees and guests.
The family owned restaurant is hiring for all positions at all of it's locations. That includes its stand at Lynn Family Stadium and Waterfront Park.
"We really want energetic and fun people to join our team," said spokesperson Nicole Allender.
$20 gift certificates as part of WDRB's Be Our Guest deal will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, April 29th for just $10.
Click here to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
Click here to find the nearest Hometown Pizza location or sign up for the rewards club.
