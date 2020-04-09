LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to be our guest at Hometown Pizza.
Hometown Pizza has 18 locations, and each offers a variety of pizza creations. The different pizzas are created with the help and ideas from employees and guests.
Hometown Pizza is open for carry-out and delivery.
WDRB viewers are also encouraged to make a cash donation to Hometown Pizza's non-profit, "Every Slice Matters."
The donations will benefit Norton Hospital's COVID-19 Community Fund.
Click here to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
Click here to find the nearest Hometown Pizza location.
