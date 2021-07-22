LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Poppin Flavors.
The family-owned business is in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
It offers gourmet popcorn with more than 40 hand-drizzled and innovative flavors.
Guests can choose small to XXL packages, tins, and gift boxes.
The 'Build a Box' allows customers to mix and match eight different flavors to sample.
Not sure what flavor to buy? Poppin Flavors offers everyone free samples before purchasing.
All the popcorn is popped, flavored, and packaged at the store on Charlestown-New Albany Road.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale for just $15 at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22nd. Click here for your chance to buy one.
1703 Charleston New Albany Pike
Suite C
Jeffersonville IN 47130
812-226-9911
