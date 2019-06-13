LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Whistle Stop Restaurant offers up fantastic fried favorites at its Glendale restaurant.
Owners Lynn and Mike Cummin shared the restaurant's bean Soup and fried Cornbread.
The Whistle Stop specializes in southern-style favorites, like fried chicken and roast beef sandwiches.
$50 gift certificates for The Whistle Stop go on sale Thursday, June 13, 2019 for just $25. CLICK HERE for the Be Our Guest gift certificates.
The restaurant is family owned and family friendly. The Whistle Stop is located in Glendale, Kentucky. That's about 50 miles south of Louisville on I-65.
