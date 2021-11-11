LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Trifecta.
The Brownsboro Road restaurant was designed with the indecisive in mind. Whether you crave breakfast, a bold burrito, classic slice of pizza, or desire a healthy salad on-the-go, they have something for everyone.
Owner, Christopher Seckman previously operated the popular North End Cafe.
Trifecta is open for dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery. It also offers catering for office lunches or home parties.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale Thursday, November 11th for just $15. Click here for your chance to buy one.
Trifecta
1971 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40206
502-618-3970
