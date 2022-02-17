LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at 8th Street Pizza.
The restaurant is located in the Breakwater building in downtown New Albany.
Owner Jake Minton is excited to introduce the casual pizza joint's new Classic Chicken Alfredo pizza.
8th Street Pizza is a pay if forward business. A portion of proceeds goes toward helping the local homeless community.
You can get $30 certificates on sale for $15 starting Thursday, February 17th at 9:00 a.m.
Click here to buy yours.
