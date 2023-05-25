JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The world’s largest tribute to The Beatles returns to Jeffersonville Memorial Day weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some Beatles fans as they get ready for Abbey Road on the River.
Abbey Road on the River (AROTR) happens May 25th through the 29th.
Thousands of fans from around the world will converge onto Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville.
People from all over the U.S. and abroad come together to celebrate the music of one of the best bands of all time for 5 days of peace, love and rock-n-roll.
Expect 250 Beatles and 60’s themed concerts performed by 50 different bands from around the world.
Enjoy a Beatles-merchandise marketplace, on-site food and beverages, retail and craft vendors, interactive art and a kid’s area.
More than 20,000 music fans from across the universe have been regularly attending Abbey Road on the River since 2002.
Abbey Road on the River
Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville
May 25-29
1 Day General Admission $40
Abbey Road on the River first debuted in Cleveland in 2002, then in 2005 moved to Louisville, and in 2017 crossed the river to Jeffersonville, IN.
