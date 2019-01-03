LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just moving better could create a New You in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser recruited certified personal trainer Billy Edelen to learn the basics of body weight exercises and how to control your own body.
The exercises, movements and poses focus on freeing tight hips, easing stiffness associated with chronic low back pain, opening up the chest, and relieving stress.
The principles of moBILLity include mindful breathing, core stabilization, joint preparation and mobility work.
Billy Edelen graduated from Bellarmine University with his B.A. in Exercise Science and became a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).
He won multiple BMX national titles in his youth and played on Bellarmine's Division 2 2015 Final Four basketball team.
Billy developed his moBILLity lifestyle to deal with a low back issue that crippled his college basketball career in order to live in balanced health (mind, body, and spirit).
This lifestyle is founded on his "health hacking" principles, and living as a yogi and a martial artist.
Click here to get connected to Billy Edelen and moBILLity.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.