LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big Four Arts Festival goes virtual this year.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists before the event on September 12 & 13.
The fourth annual Big Four Arts Festival (ordinarily at Waterfront Park below the Big Four Bridge in Downtown Louisville) can be experienced online.
The normal ticketed event features more than 200 juried artists, international cuisine, children’s activities and entertainment.
Due to COVID-19 organizers scraped the in-person event and created a FREE virtual festival.
A new “Meet the Artist” feature allows you to connect on-site to chat online with your favorite festival artists.
You can make purchases directly with them during the event online just like you would at the in-person festival.
Click here to “Meet the Artist”.
Click here to listen to musicians.
Click here to taste the festival.
Click here to get connected to the Virtual Big Four Arts Festival.
