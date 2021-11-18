CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Donate a new bike before they come back down to Earth.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning about Q103.1’s 6th annual "Bikes or Bust" bicycle drive that runs from Nov. 18 to 22.
Over the past five years, Bikes or Bust has collected more than 11,000 new bikes for kids in need throughout Louisville and Southern Indiana.
Matt Cooper, Q103.1’s afternoon show host, is living in a scissor lift from Thursday morning (11/18) at 6 a.m. until Monday morning (11/22) at 8 a.m.
Southern Indiana’s own “Magic” Mike Benson will join him on a lift of his own in Southern Indiana.
Two Donation Locations:
- Louisville - UAW 862 Union Hall (3000 Fern Valley Rd, Louisville, KY 40213)
- Clarksville - Coyle Chevrolet (1801 Broadway St, Clarksville, IN 47129)
Each of the new bikes donated in Louisville will go to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.
Each new bike donated in Indiana will go to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana.
They will then be distributed to families in need this Christmas.
To donate, people can bring a bike, check or cash anytime of the day or night to one of the locations.
All local Academy Sports locations will offer a ten percent discount on the purchase of a “Bikes or Bust” bicycle.
Bikes or Bust is a partnership between Q103.1, Metro United Way, the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, and many local business partners.
Click here to get connected to Bikes or Bust.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.