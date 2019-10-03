LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Historic Bowman Field is an aviation, architectural, and civic treasure.
To celebrate, Bowman Field will be combining the Aviation Heritage Festival from last year & the Spirit of 45 event to create the first Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival.
The event will feature rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, a 4-mile run around the airport, military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits and more.
Bowman Field, established in 1920, has the distinction of being one of the longest continuously operating commercial airports in the United States.
There are 17 buildings, with three on the National Register of historic places, including the art deco Administration Building built in 1929 designed by local architect William Arrasmith.
There will be 15-20 historical aircraft on display, vintage airplane rides, vintage cars, military vehicles, community exhibitors and historical re-enactors.
Learn the history of Aviation in this area and honor those who gave their lives for our Freedom.
Bowmanfest 2019
Saturday, October 5th and Sunday, October 6th
10:00 am - 6:00 pm Both Days
Family of Four - $30
$10 Per Person
$8 for Senior Citizens
Under 5 - FREE
ALL Veterans & Active Military - FREE with ID
