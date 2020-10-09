LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boys & Girls Haven teaches many life lessons through their Equine Assisted Therapy Program.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning getting to know the animals and the staff at the farm.
The kids work with these animals in the Equine Assisted Therapy Program.
Many of the young adults at Boys & Girls Haven have experienced severe trauma.
They spend time taking care of the animals including a barn cat, mini horses, chickens and a pot belly pig named Stella.
They learn patience, empathy, compassion, hard work and more.
In the 1940s, a Louisville priest, Father James C. Maloney, help hundreds of orphaned, abandoned, and/or abused young people with nowhere to turn.
Since then, Boys & Girls Haven has blossomed into a nonprofit agency employing over 100 staff members and serving more than 1000 individuals in five core programs each year.
