MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky (WDRB) --Bullitt East High School (BEHS) presents their annual Fall Festival.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by to see how they were preparing for the day.
This festival hosted by BEHS' Beta Club & National Honor Society gets bigger every year to give back to the community and the students.
The annual fundraising event on Saturday, November 5th promises to keep you busy.
Thousands of people are expected to attend helping out the Class of 2023 scholarship fund and Relay for Life.
The Pet Pics with Santa benefits the Bullitt County Animal Shelter.
Last year they raised $6,000 with a goal of $8,000 this year.
Get some holiday shopping done by exploring the 100 vendors including the Fashion Truck and more.
Indulge in the various food trucks offering barbecue, Thai food, ice cream and more.
Fall Festival
Bullitt East High School
Saturday, November 5th
FREE Admission
9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Click here to get connected to the Bullitt East High School Fall Festival.
