WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets an education at Blackjack Dealer School.
Caesars Southern Indiana Dealer school is open for anyone 21 years old and older.
Under 21 can apply as long as you will be 21 by the end of school.
School lasts for 6 weeks, 4 days per week (tues-fri), 4 hours per day (possible 3 different times per day, morning, afternoon and evening based on applicant demand and availability).
Applicants are paid for going through class and there is an audition process at the end of class that will determine job offers.
There is also a hiring bonus of $1000 for dealers, paid out in 2 installments.
$500 after 90 days of becoming a dealer and the second $500 paid out at 180 days.
Blackjack Dealer School
January 17th - March 3rd
Tuesday - Friday
Times to be determined
Limited spots available
Offering positions with opportunities at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Click here to get connected to Caesars Southern Indiana job opportunities.
