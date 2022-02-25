LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Did you notice Candyce Clifft wear the same black dress every day this week?
She participated in the Junior League of Louisville's Little Black Dress Initiative.
Junior League of Louisville President Michelle Black-White joined Candyce to talk about the mission behind wearing the same black dress.
The Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI) is a social media-driven awareness campaign and fundraiser. This is the fourth year the Junior League of Louisville has participated in the initiative. JLL advocates participated in the LBDI week by wearing the same black dress or outfit for five consecutive days to help show the limited choices people experiencing poverty face. It's also to open the conversation of youth homelessness.
You can support JLL by donating at Fundrazr.com.
JLL will host an LBDI Wrap-Up Event in person on Friday, February 25, 2022.
You can purchase tickets here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.