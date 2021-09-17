LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --Drag Queens showcase their talents for a good cause this weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some performers at CC's Low Carb Kitchen before the Drag Brunches.
CC's provides an environment of inclusion, with weekly events providing entertainment and growth opportunities.
Regular events include Saturday and Sunday's Pajamas and Drag Brunches, Wednesday's complimentary Bachata Dance Lessons, and Trivia Tuesdays.
Every Saturday, the Drag Brunch benefits UofL Hospital Frontline Workers, 11am & 1pm.
Tova and her Cast of Queens entertain the Sunday Brunch crowd at 11am, 1pm & 3pm.
Every month a Queen picks their charity of choice to benefit from their tips that CC’s Low Carb Kitchen then matches.
The month of September benefits House of Ruth.
House of Ruth provides housing and support services for people with HIV/AIDS and their families who are homeless, at risk of losing their homes, or need financial help.
Pajamas & Drag Brunch
CC's Low Carb Kitchen
800 South Fourth Street
Saturday $10- 11am & 1pm
Sunday $15 - 11am, 1pm & 3pm
Benefits House of Ruth
Click here for tickets to CC's Low Carb Kitchen Pajamas & Drag Brunch.
