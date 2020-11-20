LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new eatery may help you shed the quarantine 15.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser recently paid a visit to CC’s Low Carb Kitchen.
The new Downtown Louisville restaurant at 800 S. 4th Street offers a variety of low-carb, healthy options.
Chefs think outside the box and don’t rely on cauliflower and Zoodles.
They prepare both traditional and low carb pastas, breads, rolls, pizzas and other comfort foods from scratch.
CC’s has dine-in, delivery and carry out services including a full bar.
Take advantage of indoor and outdoor seating.
Check their website for changes as the COVID pandemic has forced the restaurant to be creative.
