LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be part of Mardi Gras traditions without leaving Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited North of Bourbon in Germantown to let the good times roll.
Chef Lawrence Weeks talked about the traditions of the King Cake; proper way to eat crawfish and his famous crawfish boil.
Of course, the bar team showed him how to make the New Orleans famous Hurricane.
North of Bourbon welcomes Shamarr Allen from New Orleans to Louisville for the last stop on his Shamarrdi Gras tour.
Join the fun at Headliners on Fat Tuesday, February21st.
Enjoy the crawfish boil at the restaurant noon to 6 p.m.
Then in the evening, take part in another crawfish boil at Headliners followed by the Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs show at 8 p.m.
$20 cover and $15/lb for crawfish (you can even pre-order your crawfish with your tickets)
North of Bourbon
Fat Tuesday, February 21st
935 Goss Ave. in Germantown
King cakes, hurricanes and Mardi Gras specials all week long.
Click here for tickets to the Shamarrdi Gras Tour.
