LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s free grocery delivery program is expanding.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the service to help Feed the West.
#FeedTheWest was created by Black Market’s CEO Shauntrice Martin and spearheaded by Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT).
Currently, #FeedTheWest serves 1,000 West Louisville residents each week.
Now #FeedTheWest is expanding to serve South Louisville and some Shively, KY neighborhoods.
#FeedTheWest is getting help from Watch Us Grow and 93Nightz, Inc. to bring a free hot meal and sack lunch pick up on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the CTCT Education Hub (310 East Broadway Suite 102).v
Change Today, Change Tomorrow provides access to resources, education and community engagement.
Click here to learn how you can help the #FeedtheWest initiative.
https://change-today.org/feedthewest/
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.