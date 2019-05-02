LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Bodexpress scratches into the Kentucky Derby, as Omaha Beach scratches out.
Bodexpress will be ridden by Chris Landeros, who has never ridden him in a race. This will be Landeros' first ride ever in the Oaks and Kentucky Derby.
Landeros' home base is Louisville. He stopped by WDRB in the Morning on Thursday.
Bodexpress is trained by Gustavo Delgado, a legendary trainer in his home country of Venezuela.
Bodexpress opens with odds of 30-1.
