LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Classic VW Club of Louisville and Bachman Volkswagen present V-Dub Derby 2020.
It’s the 10th year for the event and the 3rd year at St. Joseph Children’s Home.
Expect classic cars from VW, Porsche, Audi, giveaways, raffles and music.
Multiple awards will be given out including Top Air and Water-Cooled VW's, best of show awards, and others throughout the day.
V-Dub Derby 2020
St. Joseph Children's Home
Saturday, September 12th
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
All proceeds benefit St. Joseph Children's Home.
The 2019 V-Dub Derby raised $6,000 for St. Joseph Children's Home.
