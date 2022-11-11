LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend.
Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
Pronouncing Louisville cost him some laughs from the audience until he learned to say it like the locals do.
"I made the mistake of mispronouncing how you guys say, well that's a debate anyways, she and I say it differently. But I said it how it was written. I said Loo-ey-ville, and they were like, uhhhh Louisville. We will not laugh until you say it correctly," he joked.
Pro-tip from WDRB's Dalton Godbey is to say it like you have a mouth full of bourbon.
Wayans also talked about some of his family and some future projects including two upcoming movies and a show with his famous father.
Damon Wayans Jr. performs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets are still available.
