CORYDON, In (WDRB) -- It's a Southern Indiana tradition that's been going on for more than a century and a half.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Harrison County Agricultural Fair in Corydon, happening June 13th through the 18th.
The 163rd consecutive annual event makes it the oldest county fair in the state of Indiana to be continuously held in the same location, the Harrison County Fairgrounds.
The week is packed with good old fashioned entertainment like 4H farm animals, carnival rides, fair food, Silly Safari show, demolition derby, music and more.
Monday-Friday, Gates open at 4:00 PM
Saturday, Gates open at 3:00 PM
Pay $10.00 at the gate on all days
Price includes admission, parking, unlimited midway rides and GENERAL admission to the shows on the Grandstand.
Credit / Debit cards accepted
Midway rides open Monday - Friday 5:00 to 11:00 PM and Sat. 4 PM - 11:00 PM
Click here to get connected to the complete schedule at the Harrison County Agricultural Fair.
