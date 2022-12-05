LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event.
Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items.
Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets.
You can always expect to find high quality, on-trend items.
Made Market and Maker's Mark are partnering together to showcase the beauty of "handmade".
Maker's Mark, like Made Market, is a local, handmade product.
Maker's Mark wants to support local Maker's this Holiday season and provide the opportunity to bring people together and make something remarkable.
Local Maker's will be selling their goods at the preview night, Frankie Leo will be playing music, Thomas Bolton will be teaching guests how to craft their Holiday Cocktails, and Maker's will be teaching some handmade workshops.
This will be an event to kick off the Holiday season and do your Christmas shopping local.
Maker's Mark Preview Night
Mellwood Art Center
Friday, December 9th
6:00pm-10:00pm
Ticketed Event
"Made Market"
Louisville Holiday Market
Mellwood Art Center
Saturday, December 10th
10:00am-5:00pm
FREE Admission
Click here to get connected to Made Market.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.