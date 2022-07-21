LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Eat-A-Pita.
The restaurant offers fresh Mediterranean cuisine and has locations in the Highlands and in Lyndon.
Order dishes like a Greek salad topped with feta cheese and homemade Greek dressing or a traditional gyro filled with beef and lamb with tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressings.
The restaurant also focuses on vegan and vegetarian options.
Catering services are available for any occasion with pita, rice bowl and kabob bars.
You can buy a $30 gift certificate for $15 starting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21. Click here to get yours.
