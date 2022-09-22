LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at El Nopal.
The restaurant offers authentic Mexican entrees, such as enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and more.
Walk into any of the 40 restaurants and enjoy dishes like a burrito bigger than your head or El Nopal's most popular dish, the Arroz con Pollo. The plate comes with rice and chicken topped in queso.
Another favorite is the carnitas dinner with deep-fried pork. Pair it with a giant flavored Margarita's from the classic lime to strawberry, mango or swirled flavors.
The restaurant offers gluten-free and vegetarian options.
You can buy $30 certificates for $15 on Thursday, September 22 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets are expected to go quick! Click here to get yours.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.