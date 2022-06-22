PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- An exotic car show returns to Norton Commons.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the second annual "Cars in the Commons".
Norton Commons hosts the car show featuring exotic, collector, and high-performance vehicles.
The event is free and open the public.
It happens on Saturday, June 25th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Village Town Square located at 6320 Rosebay Street.
Expect to see Exotics, German, American Muscles, Vintage and Classic, in addition to Euro Tuning and race cars.
This year, the Porsche 911 is the marque brand.
The 911 Exhibit will showcase each generation since the 1960s.
At 3 p.m., the show will conclude with the Porsche Parade showcasing all the Porsche 911s in the show.
River City Rippers (RCR Events) is organizing the show.
The Louisville based Events & Promotion Company promotes Automotive & Charity events throughout the area.
Click here to get connected to RCR Events.
They will again be donating proceeds from the car entries to Norton Children’s Hospital.
Attendees are encouraged to bring bottled water for a donation drive to benefit Louisville Outreach for the Unsheltered (L.O.U.).
Click here to get connected to Norton Commons.
