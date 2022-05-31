SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Shepherdsville Farmers' Market gets their season started on Saturday, June 4th.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser found out what vendors are bringing to market.
Expect farmer’s market favorites like beef, honey, eggs and vegetables from local producers.
Stop by and say hey to Honey Acres Farm, Mr. C’s Cheesecake, Cedar Creek Farms, Becky’s Kitchen and more vendors.
It’s a Kentucky Proud event.
Shepherdsville Farmers' Market
Every Saturday
BEGINNING: June 4th 9am to 1pm
END DATE: October 8th 2022
170 W Joe B Hall Ave
Shepherdsville, Ky 40165
Click here and stay up-to-date with the Shepherdsville Farmer’s Market.
