CRESTWOOD, Ky (WDRB) — The nativity symbolizes the reason for the season.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at the Festival of Nativities at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Crestwood.
The 12th Festival of Nativities celebrates the beauty and diversity of the Christmas Creche (a three-dimensional artistic representation of the birth of Jesus).
This FREE community event brings everyone together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through the nativities.
The Crestwood Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts this community-wide Christmas celebration in the Louisville Metro area and surrounding counties.
With more than 600 nativity displays, the Crestwood Festival of Nativities has become a holiday tradition.
Along with the nativity scene displays, visitors to the Festival of Nativities can enjoy family photos, cookies, a children's craft, traditional Nacimiento, live nativity, nativity story tours and community concerts all free of charge.
Festival of Nativities
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6401 Westwind Way, Crestwood, KY
December 8th & 9th 6:00-9:00pm
Live concert 6:00-6:30
December 10th 2:00-7:00pm
Live concert 2:00-2:30
FREE to the Public
Click here to get connect with the Festival of Nativities.
