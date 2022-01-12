LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Try a variety of workouts to see which could help you achieve your New Year's Resolution.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got an education at the Fitness Classroom in E-town.
Fitness Classroom is a class based facility that offers a variety of workout experiences.
Try Baby Boomer Power Hour, Cycle, Cycle Boot Camp, Kickboxing, TRX, Tone and Sculpt, Total Strength and Yoga.
They have bluetooth cycle bikes that connect through a system called FitMetrix.
Use FitMetrix to compete against your friends and track your progress.
Fitness Classroom has partnered with Fit3D, the world’s leader in 3D body scanning technology.
Fit3D works by using a "non-invasive, near-infrared camera" with a standard image sensor.
The highly accurate scan takes less than 40 seconds and you get your results emailed in 3 to 4 minutes.
The scan can capture circumference measurements, body composition, posture analysis, BodyShape Rating (BSR), Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) and much more.
You can compare against healthy ranges and against others of your same gender and age.
You can purchase scans individually or by a package to compare your results.
