LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fat Tuesday is the last day of the Carnival season and a day for celebration.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser "Let the Good Times Roll" at Lou Lou Food & Drink for Mardi Gras.
Although some people use Carnival and Mardi Gras interchangeably, they are actually different things. Carnival is a time to eat, drink and be merry before fasting and making sacrifices during Lent.
It's filled with parades and other celebrations leading up to Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday.” Mardi Gras is always the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.
Carnival officially ends at midnight on Fat Tuesday and Lent begins. Lou Lou Food & Drink has a whole day of fun planned in St. Matthews.
Some of Lou Lou’s menu has New Orleans and Cajun influences. Expect plenty of gumbo, jambalaya, hurricanes, crawfish étouffée, music, plenty of beads and more.
Click here to get connected to Lou Lou Food & Drink.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.