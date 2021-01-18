JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) — Get started planning that wedding.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about a Bridal Show Open House happening at Lakeside Reflections in Jeffersonville, Indiana at 617 Brown Forman Road.
Brides and wedding planners can start the planning process at a one-stop event. Wedding cakes, bridal gowns, emcees and DJs... you can meet them all on Saturday, January 23from Noon to 3 p.m..
Bridal Show Open House
Lakeside Reflections
Jeffersonville, IN
Saturday, January 23rd
Noon to 3 p.m.
Future Brides Welcome. To make a Reservation call 812-282-5425.
Click here to get connected to the Wine & Cheese Open House for Brides-To-Be.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.