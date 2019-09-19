LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The all-new 2020 Corvette will make its way into a showroom near you very soon.
But first a little teaser.
Bachman Chevrolet is the first dealership in the Southeast to showcase the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.
Visit the dealership for a special showing on September 19th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a chance to get a very close look at the next generation muscle car.
The all-new mid-engine sports car has sparked interest in car enthusiasts.
It has been completely redesigned from the ground up.
One feature, the door handles and the hatch and hood releases have been hidden for a clean appearance and improved aerodynamics
Available early 2020 with a starting price of $59,995.
The LT2 V8 engine will be built in New York then shipped to Kentucky.
GM's Bowling Green, Kentucky factory will assemble the C8 Corvette Stingray.
