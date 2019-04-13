GINA ON THE JOB: Porta Potty Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville helps kick off Kentuckiana's Kentucky Derby Festival season, as well as the porta potty business.
We're giving you fair warning: this edition of 'Gina on the Job' stinks.
While thousands of people take in the annual fireworks show over the Ohio River, A1 Porta Potty is in charge of their own display. "We're going to get you setting up from the very beginning, getting it ready for the festival, and we're also going to get you taking it away from the festival where you get to clean it to get it back and ready to go again," Mike Benson said.
"First process, you go in, and you grab your wash wipe down, and you grab some of your toilet items," said Garrett Moss, Service Tech for A1 Porta Potty.
Urinal mints are also a necessity. "I usually put two in there. They get upset with me, but it'll be alright," Moss said.
Techs then spray a bleach and soap mixture. "Make sure you hit the floor and your corners, soak up the floor real good," he said.
There's blue liquid in the toilet, which Moss mixes on site. "Take this bucket right here, and we go right to the toilet with this bucket," he said.
Then, comes the power wash. "Everything that you sprayed soap on, now hit your walls. There you go. Get right in there so you can see what you're doing," he said.
Visitors have to be able to wipe. "Put the tissue on the roll, and lock it back," he said.
Then, techs dry everything the customers touch.
The A1 Porta Potty team cleans porta potties twice. "You want the customer to actually see you do the work," he said. "You show them that the company does what they say they're going to do."
Moss can clean 150 porta potties in a day. "It's just a good day's hard, honest work, and you get to do a lot of traveling. The poop business is not going anywhere. Everybody has to poop," he said.
Techs then finished up with some scent rings in the windows. "This was a delivery. Now, we're going to go clean one. That's when things get really nasty," he said.
"Ugh, so I open this [toilet lid] up. That's not right," Gina said.
"Drive the pump truck in and get ready to pump it," Benson said.
Handle up, Gina pumped out the mess for it to be broken down and disposed later. The smell was way worse than what she had to see.
She found a winter jacket and a bag of someone's belongings. "The fear of opening that door is huge because you don't know what you're going to find in there," Benson said.
Moss and Benson have seen it all. "As far as cell phones and hypodermic needles and things of that nature, it doesn't bother me, but just to see a person that doesn't have a place to stay, but come to your porta pot and feel comfortable, it kinda does something to you," Moss said.
"After Thunder, it might go to a birthday potty, it might go to a barbecue potty, it might go to a derby potty, the traveling life of a porta potty, I would love to journal it from day one to the final days of its destiny," Benson said.
What job should Gina do next? Email her or reach out on Facebook or Twitter.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.