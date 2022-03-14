JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) — An entertainment attraction in Jeffersonville celebrates one year with a party.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is so excited he's breaking stuff at Big 4 Escape & Smash Room.
Southern Indiana brothers and a sister got together to create the new venture one year ago.
The Wyatt family owns the William B Scott Optimist Center in Jeffersonville that houses Wyatt Hall, an event hall for weddings, family reunions, church events and corporate events.
They had some space, saw an opportunity and created 3 different escape room experiences: Bunker, The Witches Cabin and The Big 4 Heist.
The 4th escape room is under construction.
The Smash Room has also been a hit.
People rent it out for 20 minutes to smash, hit and pulverize different items with a sledge hammer, a bat, golf club.
The perfect place to let off some steam.
Big 4 Escape & Smash Room
Anniversary Party
Saturday, March 19th Noon-8pm
Wyatt Hall, Jeffersonville, In
61 Louise Street
FREE food, games, music, drawings for FREE escape room adventure for 4 people and more.
