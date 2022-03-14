JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) — An entertainment attraction in Jeffersonville celebrates one year with a party.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser is so excited he's breaking stuff at Big 4 Escape & Smash Room.

Southern Indiana brothers and a sister got together to create the new venture one year ago.

The Wyatt family owns the William B Scott Optimist Center in Jeffersonville that houses Wyatt Hall, an event hall for weddings, family reunions, church events and corporate events.

They had some space, saw an opportunity and created 3 different escape room experiences: Bunker, The Witches Cabin and The Big 4 Heist.

The 4th escape room is under construction.

The Smash Room has also been a hit.

People rent it out for 20 minutes to smash, hit and pulverize different items with a sledge hammer, a bat, golf club.

The perfect place to let off some steam.

Big 4 Escape & Smash Room

Anniversary Party

Saturday, March 19th Noon-8pm

Wyatt Hall, Jeffersonville, In

61 Louise Street

FREE food, games, music, drawings for FREE escape room adventure for 4 people and more.

Click here to get connected to Big 4 Escape in Jeffersonville.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags